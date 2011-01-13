TOP NEWS STORIES
- Teck charged for 2014 fish mortality incident at Line Creek
- KIJHL says no to expansion in Williams Lake and Quesnel
- Drivers pass stopped school buses at least twice a month: Columbia Valley RCMP
- WHL: ICE players listed as potential 2017 NHL Draft picks
- Kimberley drafting zoning amendment to clear way for Church Ave housing project
WHAT’s Happening
Mar 23rd 10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Seniors Meeting Seniors
Seniors Meeting Seniors meet on Thursday, January 12th & 26th from 10:30am to 12:30pm Thursday, February 9th & 23rd from 10:30am to 12:30pm and March 9th & 23rd from 10:30am...> Read More...