TOP NEWS STORIES
- BREAKING NEWS: Two of three accused in child removal case found guilty
- KIJHL: Thunder Cats set on clinching division
- Over 300 acres of land in Columbia Valley now under permanent protection from NCC
- Repaving project in Cranbrook, Kimberley area to start in Spring
- Decision in child removal case expected Friday
WHAT’s Happening
Mar 23rd 10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Seniors Meeting Seniors
Seniors Meeting Seniors meet on Thursday, January 12th & 26th from 10:30am to 12:30pm Thursday, February 9th & 23rd from 10:30am to 12:30pm and March 9th & 23rd from 10:30am...> Read More...
Feb 11th 11:30 AM - 1:30 PM
Valentine Tea
St. Mary's Church is holding a Valentine Tea on Saturday, February 11th in the hall from 11:30 am to 1:30pm. Tea, open faced buns and goodies and also a bake...> Read More...