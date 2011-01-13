TOP NEWS STORIES
- Cranbrook woman allegedly called suicidal husband ‘coward’ before offering to get gun
- Cranbrook budgeting for $3 million Western Financial Place roof replacement
- COTR: Avalanche Women adding new plays to arsenal
- 305 hectares of critical badger habitat near Kimberley to be restored
- Trial starts Wednesday for Cranbrook woman accused of poisoning husband
WHAT’s Happening
Mar 23rd 10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Seniors Meeting Seniors
Seniors Meeting Seniors meet on Thursday, January 12th & 26th from 10:30am to 12:30pm Thursday, February 9th & 23rd from 10:30am to 12:30pm and March 9th & 23rd from 10:30am...> Read More...