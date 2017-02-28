An initiative to help youth learn more about the top jobs in the province is making another stop in our region Tuesday.

WorkBC’s find Your Fit tour is stopping at Kimberley’s Selkirk Secondary School 3:30 to 7 PM.

The interactive events are aimed at helping individuals get an idea of what skills are needs for tomorrow’s in-demand careers.

All ages are welcome as the workshop is open to the entire public.

The tour stopped in Cranbrook last week.

