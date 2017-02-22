The College of the Rockies Women’s volleyball team are hoping for a repeat of last year on the eve of their 2017 playoff run.

The returning provincial champions will play their first round match Thursday, fatefully against the fifth seeded UFV Cascades.

The Avalanche and Cascades were supposed to meet in COTR’s final two home games of the regular season, February 10-11, but matches were cancelled due to winter storms.

Subsequently the Av’s have been out of competition for almost three weeks and are itching to get back into it.

Coach John Swanson says his team is looking at the break as a positive, explaining it gave them a chance to rest and heal some nagging injuries and health issues.

He thinks the Av’s are playing well and adds, while he would have preferred to have the final games as a barometer, UFV hasn’t faced them either.

He knows it’s going to be two teams who haven’t seen eachother for quite awhile, they last met in the fall, splitting wins 0-3 and 3-1.

Swanson agrees there will be pressure on the Avalanche to perform well throughout the tournament, but feels sometimes, that’s a good thing.

He thinks they can draw on the success they had last year and come in confident and ready to go.

He says the ladies and coaching staff are excited to be given the opportunity to show what they can do.

The Avalanche enter the 2017 Pac West Provincials as the conference’s fourth seed.

Ahead of their championship crowning last year, they were the lowest ranked team in the tournament.

The 2017 Pac West Provincials are being hosted by the Vancouver Island University Mariners, the reigning Canadian Collegiate National Champions.

The Gold Medal Match will take place Saturday, February 25 at 6:00 pm PST.

College of the Rockies, Women’s Avalanche, Head Coach, John Swanson –

– Keira O’Loughlin

(Image credit: Brad McLeod, Cranbrook Daily Townsman)