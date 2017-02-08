Winter storm warning returns for Elk Valley, another 25cm expected
It’s not over yet for some in the region as more hazardous winter conditions are expected in the Elk Valley Wednesday night.
An intense Pacific warm front will bring heavy snow to most of the Columbia and Kootenay districts late Wednesday and through Thursday.
You could see at least 25 cm snowfall accumulate.
Environment Canada is recommending postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.
– Josh Hoffman