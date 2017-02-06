It remains unclear how Crown Counsel will respond after two of three people connected to the polygamous sect of Bountiful were found guilty Friday.

Brandon Blackmore and Gail Blackmore were convicted of taking a 13 year old into the US in 2004 to be married to Warren Jeffs the former leader of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

However, James Oler was found not guilty in connection to a 15 year old being taken across the border for marriage later that year.

Dan McLaughlin with the BC Criminal Justice Branch says says it was a thoughtful and thorough decision.

However, McLaughlin says the matter remains before the court so they will not comment on the circumstances of the decision or the accused.

The former husband and wife are expected to be sentenced April. 13th.

McLaughlin also wouldn’t say if Friday’s decision could lead to Crown recommending more charges against the FLDS community.

It’s believed the Crown may lay more charges in connection to dozens of other young girls allegedly taken into the US for plural

marriages.

Much of the case against the three relied on priesthood and marriage records found in Texas.

– Dan McLaughlin with the BC Criminal Justice Branch

– Josh Hoffman