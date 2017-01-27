Wildsight is calling for a more balanced land use plan in the Elk Valley, following charges being laid against Teck under the Fisheries Act. The mining giant faces three charges following an incident in October of 2014 — where dead fish were discovered at the Line Creek Water Treatment Facility.

Southern Rockies Program Manager Ryland Nelson says selenium in the local watershed continues to be a major problem.

He says these issues need to be dealt with before any new mining operations are considered.

“The Elk Valley is a super important wildlife corridor, wilderness and the wildlife values in this region are world-class,” Nelson says. “We don’t have a balanced land use plan in this region that can allow for responsible resource extraction and a healthy environment. Right now, its 100 per cent all mining everywhere. That is the land use plan for this region.”

Nelson says the BC government needs to create protected areas for nature in the Elk Valley.

He gives kudos to Teck for working to address water quality issues, but is concerned that waste drop dumps continue to be created by area mines.

– Southern Rockies Program Manager for Wildsight, Ryland Nelson