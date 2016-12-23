WildSafeBC feels the Elk Valley saw significant progress this year with keeping animals away from garbage.

Coordinator Kathy Murray is reflecting back on 2016, praising Fernie council for leading by example by installing bear-proof dumpsters in town.

Sparwood’s Causeway Bay Hotel also began renting two bear resistant bins while other communities took on fruit tree harvesting programs.

Earlier this week, conservation officers reported that less than 15 problem bears have been killed throughout the East Kootenay this year, compared to 52 in 2015.

Murray says a great berry crop helped keep wildlife out of communities this year, which also reduced incidents reported to COs. She says residents will always need to take precautions to keep attractants to a minimum, as new residents and new animals move into the region.

