Cranbrook City Council has added $150,000 to the 2017 budget to address potential, future weather issues.

The motion was passed Monday, permitting the amount to be withdrawn from General Fund accumulated surplus.

Mayor Lee Pratt says this will eliminate red tape, slowing down access to money in an emergency situation.

He explains some of the other money the city has in surplus has attachments to it that can and can’t be used.

This way, they can take the money, put it aside by itself and if they don’t use it, can just put it back.

He explains they’re better off having funds available without restrctions in case they need it for more snow plowing or whatever else may come up.

He adds, they don’t know what’s going to happen when all the snow melts.

Staff put the recommendation forward citing this winter’s unusual volume of snow as reason to prepare.

Background information referenced Cranbrook’s flooding in 2014 and its final cost of $230,000.

Council also passed a motion to purchase a used plow truck for $47,000.

Pratt says the price is almost a steal as the vehicle’s market value is approximately double that amount.

Cranbrook Mayor, Lee Pratt –

– Keira O’Loughlin

(Image courtesy of cranbrook.civicweb.net)