The Kootenay ICE could not keep the Medicine Hat Tigers in their cage Wednesday, dropping a 6-2 decision at home.

Alternate Captain Vince Loschiavo says the team needs to hold eachother accountable for a third period lapse that allowed three goals in 56 seconds.

The ICE couldn’t generate any emotion in repsonse and Loschiavo thinks that’s part of the problem.

He says the team wasn’t engaged enough physically and for parts of the game, the Tigers walked all over them because of it.

He adds Tiger forwards smothered ICE defenseman and thinks it should’ve been the other way around.

He feels as a team, the ICE need to tighten up in their own zone, recognizing they are not going to beat teams 7-6, because they aren’t that high scoring of a group.

He believes it’s on the team to strengthen things defensively, making sure to go hard every shift without taking any off – especially against good teams like Medicine Hat.

Loschiavo had a goal and assist on the night, growing his tally to nine points in four games.

The game was the second of a home and home series between the teams, the Tigers earning a sweep after besting the ICE 4-3 Tuesday as well.

Next up, the ICE remain home for their next three, Friday they welcome the Moose Jaw Warriors.

Kootenay ICE Alternate Captain, Vince Loschiavo –

-Keira O’Loughlin