It was awesome and a good thing to see for the future of this team.

Words from new Kootenay ICE Captain Cale Fleury, describing the four point performance of 15 year old Peyton Krebs, in the team’s 6-3 win over the Prince Albert Raiders Wednesday.

Krebs assisted three times and buried his very own game winner and first ever WHL goal.

He says he can’t thank defenseman, and new Alternate Captain, Kurtis Rutledge enough for the pass.

He’s happy to have the first goal out of the way and explains he got some shivers down his back and couldn’t keep the smile off his face.