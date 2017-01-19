WHL: Krebs shines in ICE win over Raiders
News CATEGORIES
It was awesome and a good thing to see for the future of this team.
Words from new Kootenay ICE Captain Cale Fleury, describing the four point performance of 15 year old Peyton Krebs, in the team’s 6-3 win over the Prince Albert Raiders Wednesday.
Krebs assisted three times and buried his very own game winner and first ever WHL goal.
He says he can’t thank defenseman, and new Alternate Captain, Kurtis Rutledge enough for the pass.
He’s happy to have the first goal out of the way and explains he got some shivers down his back and couldn’t keep the smile off his face.
He credits his play to being able to slow things down and keep thoughts to a minimum.
He says he’s worked on the mental side of his game a lot and had great people around him, making sure he doesn’t get down about one shift.
He feels everything happens for a reason and the struggles you overcome will make you a greater player.
Krebs was just one of several to make a big impact on Wednesday.
Max Patterson scored two goals and an assist, newcomers Colton Kroeker and Brett Davis each earned a goal and an assist and goalie Payton Lee made 40 saves.
Kootenay ICE forward, Peyton Krebs –
-Keira O’Loughlin
(Photo courtesy of Chris Pullen / Cranbrook Photo via www.kootenayice.net)