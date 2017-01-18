WHL: Krebs returns to ICE lineup Wednesday
He was called up to help with injuries and play out the final two of his allowed five games with the team.
The 15 year old forward earned two points in his first three games with the ICE in late fall, joining a trend of acquisitions having a quick impact.
Coach Luke Pierce believes this season’s additions of defenseman Kurtis Rutledge and forwards Jake Elmer, Brett Davis and Colton Kroeker have all been positive.
He says all the guys they’ve added have enjoyed success early and it’s about trying to sustain that long term.
He adds producing right away may come from a combination of adrenaline and not over thinking anything, just playing the game you know how to play.
The new players are part of an ICE rebuilding phase, ringing in an era that Pierce says is all about support.
He feels it’s more about making sure you have good people involved, ones that understand that positivity and encouragement are important.
He adds accountability is also paramount and starts with each individual player.
Krebs and company will be led by a new group of lettered ICE players tonight.
On Tuesday the team announced Cale Fleury as their new Captain and Vince Loschiavo, Austin Wellsby and Rutledge as Alternate Captains.
-Keira O’Loughlin