2016’s number one WHL Bantam Draft pick Peyton Krebs, will be back in the Kootenay ICE lineup as they welcome the Prince Albert Raiders Wednesday.

He was called up to help with injuries and play out the final two of his allowed five games with the team.

The 15 year old forward earned two points in his first three games with the ICE in late fall, joining a trend of acquisitions having a quick impact.

Coach Luke Pierce believes this season’s additions of defenseman Kurtis Rutledge and forwards Jake Elmer, Brett Davis and Colton Kroeker have all been positive.

He says all the guys they’ve added have enjoyed success early and it’s about trying to sustain that long term.

He adds producing right away may come from a combination of adrenaline and not over thinking anything, just playing the game you know how to play.