The team is looking to grow momentum gained in an emotional, 6-3 victory over the Prince Albert Raiders Wednesday.

The Kootenay ICE are taking on the Tri-City Americans in Washington, Friday.

The game saw forward Peyton Krebs earn three assists and the winning goal in his first turn back with the ICE since the fall.

It will be the debut US road trip for the 15 year old Krebs, who says he’s staying calm and focused ahead of challenging a very special opponent.

For the first time in formal competition, he will match up against his older brother Dakota, in an opportunity he calls amazing.

He hopes the ICE can get the win so he can shove it on him until they play each other next.

Defenseman Dakota Krebs was undrafted but signed by the Americans as a Prospect, making the team in August 2015.