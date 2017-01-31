Last week the ICE were mauled 8-1 by the visiting Tigers, but ICE Coach Luke Pierce thinks they’ll see a different team this time around.

He says the Tigers had an intelligent road strategy and dumped more pucks than in the past, adding they’re usually a team that loves to attack off of the rush.

He explains the ICE will have to make their own adjustments going into their rink.

Pierce hopes the Tigers resuming their usual style of play will feed into his team’s game plan a little bit more and believes tonight, it’s important for his team to get off to a stronger start.