The Kootenay ICE were taken to school by the Edmonton Oil Kings Wednesday, dropping 3-2 in OT during the annual Hockey Hooky game.

Rogers Place was filled with 12,663 young fans from schools all across Alberta for the afternoon showdown.

Following a scoreless first period, the ICE carried a 2-1 lead throughout the third, but let the Kings back into the game with 3:17 remaining.

Edmonton’s Colton Kehler buried the winner just 1:18 into extra time.

The ICE have now lost their last seven.

They return to Western Financial Place Friday, hosting the Saskatoon Blades for Pink the Rink Night.

According to the team’s website, “Fans are encouraged to wear pink to the game and join the ICE in taking a stand against bullying.”

– Keira O’Loughlin

(Image courtesy of www.oilkings.ca)