The Kootenay ICE were swept by the Brandon Wheat Kings in a two game series this weekend.

The ICE got out to a strong start Friday with a 2-0 first period lead, but succumbed to the Wheat Kings offensive power, eventually falling 8-5.

Nolan Patrick, a top prospect in the 2017 NHL Draft, earned four points in the game, his first back with the Wheat Kings since undergoing surgery for a sports hernia.

Saturday the ICE were shut out 4-0 by Brandon’s goalie Travis Child in his first start.

Child stopped 18 shots to deny the ICE 4-0 and was named third star of the game.

The ICE went 0-3 in their latest road trip.

They are now 4-5 since returning from the winter break.