WHL: ICE suffer 8-3 setback vs Broncos to open three game road trip
News CATEGORIES
The Kootenay ICE were outdone 8-3 by the Swift Current Broncos Wednesday night.
The ICE and Broncos went back and forth in the first 20 minutes and finished the first tied 2-2.
However, Swift Current exploded with a flurry of offence in the second period netting four straight goals under three minutes.
ICE newcomers Colton Kroeker and Brett Davis both found the score sheet with assists in their first game since being traded from Lethbridge.Kootenay was coming off back to back wins last weekend, when they played three games in three days, and are now 4-3 since the Christmas break.
The ICE are back in action Friday when they play the first of two straight contests in Brandon.
– Josh Hoffman