The Kootenay ICE collapsed in a 8-1 home loss to the Medicine Hat Tigers Tuesday.

The ICE lit the board up first then had no answer as seven different Tigers found the net – forward Max Gerlach buried two, including the game winner.

New Alternate Captain Austin Wellsby believes puck possession was the team’s main problem.

He explains turnovers are costly and takes responsibility for his own mistakes that resulted in goals.

He feels overall the ICE can’t afford to do that against a team like the Tigers, saying they will always use their speed to capitalize on chances.

The ICE were outshot 36-23 and midway through the third, yanked starting goalie Payton Lee for rookie back up Jakob Walter.

Wellsby believes encouraging the team to not dwell on defeat is a leadership responsiblity.

He feels it’s a good thing to look around the room and see guys disappointed, because you want everyone to care about winning.

He adds however, at times it’s hard to find the right words for those moments, stressing the team needs to do their best to stay positive.

It’s the worst beating the ICE have taken in over a month and the first time they’ve played without freshly crowned Captain Cale Fleury, since October 2015.

Fleury was out with a lower body injury but is expected to dress when the ICE welcome the Spokane Chiefs Friday. Kootenay ICE Alternate Captain Austin Wellsby –

-Keira O’Loughlin

(Image credit: Chris Pullen / Cranbrook Photo via www.kootenayice.net)