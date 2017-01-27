The Kootenay ICE will have their rookie goalie Jakob Walter between the posts when they host the Spokane Chiefs Friday.

It will be the third meeting this month between the ICE and Chiefs and Walter says he’s learning their tendencies.

Walter set a career high with 45 saves against the Chiefs in their rink on January 7 and was named third star of the game. He matched those numbers again when the ICE were in Spokane last Saturday. He explains it’s been good to have the opportunity to get used to the Chiefs; their style and discover what they do on the power play.

He says he’s excited to face a team he’s performed well against for a full 60 minutes and is looking forward to playing again at home.

This is the first time Walter has started at Western Financial Place since the ICE were embarrassed 8-1 by the Kamloops Blazers on December 17.

The game is the second of three straight at home for the ICE, they welcome the Calgary Hitmen Saturday.

The ICE are 5-8 out of the Christmas break and are currently on a three game losing streak.

Kootenay ICE rookie goaltender, Jakob Walter –