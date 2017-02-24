The Kootenay ICE are on the road Friday, battling the Red Deer Rebels.

The ICE are looking to avoid getting into another slump and quickly bounce back from last Saturday’s 4-1 loss to the Victoria Royals.

The Rebels have just 11 games remaining in the regular season and are currently in the race for an Eastern Conference Wild Card spot.

They have struggled of late however, winning just two of their last 11.

The ICE and Rebels last met in Red Deer on December 30, with Kootenay taking a 4-1 victory.

This will be the fifth meeting between the teams this season, the series is tied 2-2.

On Saturday the ICE are back at Western Financial Place hosting the Lethbridge Hurricanes.

– Keira O’Loughlin