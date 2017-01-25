NHL Central Scouting recently released mid season rankings, touting two Kootenay ICE players as potential 2017 Draft picks.

Defenceman Cale Fleury and forward Brett Davis were named 74th and 142nd on the North American Skaters list, respectively.

The team’s second highest scorer and top earning defenceman, Fleury is no stranger to visits from scouts.

He’s looking forward to June, but says right now his focus is the ICE and developing in his new captaincy role.

He tries not to think about the draft too much, especially during the season, but feels it’s definitely exciting.

His family are going to travel with him for the big day and he admits, that will be pretty cool.

It won’t be the Fleury family’s first trip to the NHL Draft.

Older brother Haydn, also a blueliner, was taken 7th overall by the Carolina Hurricanes in 2014.