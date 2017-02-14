The Kootenay ICE are licking their wounds this week after falling 6-4 to the Lethbridge Hurricanes Sunday, extended their loss streak to six.

Forward Colton Kroeker got the ICE out to a quick lead, scoring two in the opening 10 and admits the match up provided extra motivation.

He says he obviously wanted to have a good game, especially against his old team, but unfortunately they didn’t come out with the result.

He thinks focus and mental game went down and believes although the Hurricanes are a good team, the ICE could have easily beat them.

Former ICE vet Zak Zborosky made it a battle of the trades, answering both of Kroeker’s goals to tie up the game, and says being able to play so well in his old barn was a welcome surprise.

He explains for the first time in awhile he was nervous and excited before puck drop, describing the feeling as having butterflies.

Zborosky was thrilled with the warm welcome ICE fans showed him in his first game back.

He explains it was unbelievable going out for the first star and when he heard the cheering he got goosebumps.

He adds it shows how nice the community is and how well they’ve treated him over his career.

Zborosky and Matt Alfaro were sent to the Hurricanes in exchange for Kroeker and Brett Davis on January 9.

Next up, the ICE travel to Edmonton on Wednesday to take on the Oil Kings.

Kootenay ICE forward, Colton Kroeker –

Lethbridge Hurricanes forward, Zak Zborosky –

– Keira O’Loughlin

(Image by Chris Pullen / Cranbrook Photo viw www.kootenayice.net)