The Kootenay ICE visit the Edmonton Oil Kings Wednesday kicking off their final and longest road trip of the season.

It will be a busy five games in seven days, but Alternate Captain Vince Loschiavo says it may just be the boost the team needs.

Loschiavo has had a productive February, he tallied ten points in his last 12 games and led the ICE in scoring throughout the month.

The team as a collective have struggled however and will be looking for their first win in three outings.

Loschiavo thinks they will be fine keeping up with the busy week ahead and explains although rest is good, they like playing as much as they can.

He feels any chance the team gets to travel together for a long time gives them an opportunity to bond with one another.

Looking forward to ending their last trip off strong, the ICE may also be on the hunt for some redemption from the Oil Kings.

The two team’s last met at Rogers Place on February 15 and the ICE fell 3-2 in a tight, overtime clash.

Other stops along the way include Saskatoon to face the Blades on Friday and then on to Prince Albert Raiders for Saturday.

Next up the team travels to Moose Jaw to battle the Warriors on Sunday and finally cap off the trip with a visit to Medicine Hat and the Tigers on Tuesday.

The ICE return home March 10.

Kootenay ICE Forward, Vince Loschiavo –

– Keira O’Loughlin