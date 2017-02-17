The Kootenay ICE are ready for a big weekend, starting off with ‘Pink the Rink’ as the Sasktoon Blades skate in to town Friday.

Goalie Payton Lee feels despite the team’s current slump, the anti-bullying event provides an opportunity for players to realize how lucky they are.

He explains although wins and losses do matter, when you take a step back and realize the team is bringing happiness to kids in the community, it feels good.

He adds sometimes you need to look at that and take the positives.

Lee says like Hockey Hooky on Wednesday, he’s looking forward to a crowd full of excited, young fans.

He believes it’s special any time a team can put on a event to support an important cause.

Proceeds donated during the game will benefit local schools and their anti-bullying initiatives.

The Victoria Royals visit for ‘Jersey off the Back Night’ Saturday, where fans will have the chance to bid on players game worn shirts.

Monies raised will go towards the Kootenay ICE Education Fund.

In addition to WHL action, Rogers Hometown Hockey has taken up residence in Cranbrook for the weekend.

A Key City native, Lee remembers Kraft Hockeyville visiting when he was younger and says it’s really cool to have something similar come back.

One of Hometown Hockey’s hosts, Tara Slone, will drop the opening ceremonial puck before the ICE and Royals face off on Saturday.

