The Kootenay ICE and their freshly lettered leadership squad are back home Tuesday to take on the Medicine Hat Tigers.

The team is coming off of back to back losses but ICE top goal scorer and new Alternate Captain Vince Loschiavo believes good things are coming.

He explains as he’s in his third year with the club, he’s been a part of all the ups and downs.

He says being named as a leader is a great opportunity to help pick the team up.