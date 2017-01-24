WHL: ICE home to host Tigers Tuesday
News CATEGORIES
The Kootenay ICE and their freshly lettered leadership squad are back home Tuesday to take on the Medicine Hat Tigers.
The team is coming off of back to back losses but ICE top goal scorer and new Alternate Captain Vince Loschiavo believes good things are coming.
He explains as he’s in his third year with the club, he’s been a part of all the ups and downs.
He says being named as a leader is a great opportunity to help pick the team up.
The Tigers have bested the ICE three times this season, however it will be their first glimpse of the team’s new leadership lineup.
Loschiavo thinks for a win, he and his teammates just need to stick to their system.
He feels the Tigers are a very good team, describing their forwards as quick and skilled.
He adds though, if the ICE play to their game and be physical, they can get on the Tigers out of the gate and be ok.
Tuesday night’s match kicks off a three game home stand for the ICE.
They’ll host the Spokane Chiefs Friday and Calgary Hitmen Saturday.
-Keira O’Loughlin