WHL: ICE go .500 in weekend home stand
News CATEGORIES
The Kootenay ICE split their weekend defeating the Spokane Chiefs 3-2 and falling 8-3 to the Calgary Hitmen.
Brett Davis, Vince Loschiavo and Cale Fleury all had multiple point nights for the ICE Friday as Colton Kroeker earned two assists and the game winning goal.
Rookie netminder Jakob Walter was solid in his first home win and, stopping Spokane 40 times.
The momentum carried through to Saturday’s game as the ICE capitalized twice on the power play, leading the Hitmen 2-1 in the first.
The Hitmen had answers in the second though, besting Walter three times in just as many minutes.
Loschiavo got one through on a two man advantage in the third but it was not enough to launch a comeback.
Noticeably missing from the ICE lineup was Captain Fleury, out for his second game of the week.
Saturday morning the CHL announced Fleury had been added to the Team Cherry roster for the league’s and NHL’s 2017 Top Prospects game, taking place Monday at Centre Videotron in Quebec City.
– Keira O’Loughlin