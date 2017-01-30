The Kootenay ICE split their weekend defeating the Spokane Chiefs 3-2 and falling 8-3 to the Calgary Hitmen.

Brett Davis, Vince Loschiavo and Cale Fleury all had multiple point nights for the ICE Friday as Colton Kroeker earned two assists and the game winning goal.

Rookie netminder Jakob Walter was solid in his first home win and, stopping Spokane 40 times.

The momentum carried through to Saturday’s game as the ICE capitalized twice on the power play, leading the Hitmen 2-1 in the first.