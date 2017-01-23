The Kootenay ICE return from the weekend winless in their second US road trip of the season.

They were bested by the Tri-City Americans 7-4 and Spokane Chiefs 5-2 on Friday and Saturday respectively.

Anticipation was high heading into Friday as ICE phenom Peyton Krebs matched up against defenseman and older brother Dakota and the Tri-City Americans for the first time.

41 seconds into the opening 20 the Americans scored, deflating ICE enthusiasm and setting the tone for the eventual 7-4 defeat.

Saturday, the Spokane Chiefs proved equally challenging.

The ICE were outshot 20-4 in the opening frame and remained scoreless until the third.

Rookie goalie Jakob Walter stopped an impressive 45 attempts from the Chiefs but the performance couldn’t save his team.

The ICE generated just 25 against the Chief’s 50 shots and went 0-4 on the power play.

They will now return home, but without Krebs, having maxxed out the 15 year old’s allowed five games.

The forward could return before next year, but only when his team, the CFR Chemical Bisons of the Alberta Midget Hockey League, have effectively ended their season and playoff run.

Next up the ICE return home to host the Medicine Hat Tigers Tuesday.

-Keira O’Loughlin