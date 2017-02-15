The Kootenay ICE are in Edmonton Wednesday taking on the Oil Kings in their 8th annual Hockey Hooky event.

Classrooms from across Alberta will fill Rogers Place and Coach Luke Pierce says players will need to stay focused in the unique environment.

He explains he may need earplugs to combat the 15,000 screaming children but adds, it`s just a hockey game and both teams have to play it.

The ICE are currently frozen in a six game losing streak and Pierce believes the game is a must win.

He feels with where they are at, the team doesn’t get a lot of scenarios to really emphasize one game.

He thinks facing the Kings however is an opportunity to phrase it that way, put pressure on the players and see how they respond.

This will be the fourth meeting between the teams this season, Edmonton leads the series 3-0.

Puck drop is at 11:30 am MST.

Please note: normal newscasts and news updates will be rescheduled and appear in the first and second intermissions.

Kootenay ICE, Head Coach, Luke Pierce –

– Keira O’Loughlin

(Images courtesy of www.iheartradio.ca and www.kootenayice.net)