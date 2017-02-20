It was a whirlwind weekend for the Kootenay ICE.

The team edged out the Saskatoon Blades 3-2 in O-T Friday for ‘Pink the Rink’, then fell 4-1 to the Victoria Royals Saturday in ‘Jersey off the Back’ night.

Goalie Payton Lee agrees both games drawing the largest home attendance of the season, boosted the team’s energy.

He says their crowds are great every night, but sometimes they don’t get as many people as they hope for and to have a full building was pretty special.

He adds playing for anti-bullying initiatives like ‘Pink the Rink’ gave the team extra motivation.

The ICE capped the weekend off visiting Rogers Hometown Hockey Sunday, where they signed autographs and played an impromptu game of ball hockey with local kids.

Forward Jake Elmer says getting to experience the national production was unbelievable.

He thinks it brought a lot of attention to Cranbrook as a city, as well as to the ICE as a team.

2,690 fans came out to the ICE game on Friday and 2,424 on Saturday, when Hometown Hockey co-host Tara Slone dropped a ceremonial puck to get play underway.

Elmer feels having more people than usual watch, helped the team get amped up.

The ICE now have close to a week off, they travel to Red Deer this coming Friday to battle the Rebels.

– Keira O’Loughlin

(Image courtesy of @WHLKootenayICE)