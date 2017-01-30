The Kootenay ICE will be represented by their Captain Cale Fleury at the 2017 Sherwin-Williams CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game in Quebec, Monday.

Fleury is the first ICE player since Sam Reinhart in 2014 and just the sixth defenceman in the team’s history to take part.

The CHL announced Saturday, Fleury had been added to the Team Cherry roster, replacing injured Jarret Tyszka of the Seattle Thunderbirds.

Fleury says he’s looking forward to playing on the big stage at Centre Videotron and looking through the schedule, noticed there’s going to be a lot of media presence. He adds he’s sure it’s going to be a busy rink with all of the Quebec fans.

Despite the short notice that comes along with being a late addition, the 18 year old will have familiar faces in the crowd cheering him on. His parents will both attend along with older brother Haydn, who went through the same experience in his own draft year. Haydn was a member of Team Cherry in the 2014 Top Prospects game and a few months later, drafted seventh overall by the Carolina Hurricanes.

He currently plays for Hurricanes farm team, the Charlotte Checkers in the American Hockey League.

It has been a busy and exciting month for the younger Fleury.

January 17 the ICE named him their 21st Captain and the following day, NHL Central Scouting’s mid-season rankings placed him to go 74th in this year’s Draft.

He is currently in his third and best offensive WHL season; having earned 30 points in 49 games.

Kootenay ICE Captain, Cale Fleury –