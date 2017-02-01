The Kootenay ICE were overtaken in a 4-3 slug out with the Medicine Hat Tigers.

The two teams went back and forth through the first 40 mintues with the third period starting in a 3-3 tie.

The ICE struck twice on the power play however it wasn’t enough as the Tigers took the lead under two minutes into the final frame and held on for their 18th win at home this season.

ICE forward Brett Davis continues an impressive run since coming over from Lethbridge, netting two goals Tuesday and pushing his point total to 11 in 10 games with the Cranbrook club.

Kootenay will try to bounce back Wednesday when they host Medicine Hat in the second half of the home and home set.

– Josh Hoffman