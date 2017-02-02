Kootenay ICE Captain Cale Fleury is getting back into the swing of things following a whirlwind start to the week.

Fleury played in the CHL/NHL Top Prospects game in Quebec City Monday, a part of Team Cherry taking down Team Orr 7-5.

He joined top players from the WHL, OHL and QMJHL for the one game talent showcase, previewing 2017 NHL Draft potentials. He says being with the best from all three leagues in the country was an incredible experience. He explains the pace was really quick on the ice and even his parents noticed the difference from the stands. He adds, there was a lot of skill out there.

Fleury was a late addition to Team Cherry, replacing injured Jarret Tyszka of the Seattle Thunderbirds, and traveled last minute to Quebec City to take part. He was on a plan headed back West by Tuesday morning, but says despite being a bit tired, it was well worth it. Only there for three days he feels the trip went by quickly, but was awesome. He adds the players were treated very well and playing at the Centre Videotron was great.

9,707 people attended the game at the new arena in Quebec, including scouts from all over the NHL.

