A welcome drop in the Kootenay unemployment rate.

7.7 per cent of the regional labour force was without work in January.

That’s well below the 8.8 per cent rate in the Kootenays for December and slightly under the 7.9 in January 2016.

3,200 more people in the wider region were working last month compared to December, while year over year there were 8,000 more people employeed.

The Kootenay labour force did grow by 8,500 January 2016 to January 2017.

Our numbers for last month are still much higher than provincial and national stats.