A winter storm warning for the Elk Valley and a snowfall warning for the Cranbrook and Kimberley areas have been lifted.

Flurries are still in the forecast for most areas of the East Kootenay, however, plus temperatures are expected Friday and throughout the weekend across the region.

Sparwood could be plus six degrees by Sunday and reach a high of 11 by Wednesday.

Cranbrook could see temperatures pass plus three degrees Friday and plus nine late next week.

– Josh Hoffman