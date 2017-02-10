Efforts to prepare for the upcoming 55+ BC Games in Cranbrook and Kimberley are getting underway.

Over 1,200 volunteers will be needed as the communities get ready to host 35 hundred athletes in over 20 sports next year.

The Key City’s Director of Leisure Services Chris New says it all starts with finding and President and Vice President for the event’s committee.

“They’ll guide the formation of a board of directors, fourteen different directorates under them and of course, numerous volunteers that start to fan out under each directorate,” New says. “We’re starting at the top getting the two key positions filled and that’s what we’ve started to solicit out into the community, to gage some interest, see if there’s any folks that have a keen interest in being involved.”

New hopes to have a Board of Directors for the Games in place by April.

Both communities will host the event for five days, starting September 11th, 2018.

– Cranbrook Director of Leisure Services, Chris New

– Jeff Johnson