Valuable experience at Olympic venue for Kimberley’s Molly Miller
Kimberley Nordic Skier Molly Miller says her recent turn at former Olympic venue Soldier Hollow, in Salt Lake City, was a challenging and valuable learning experience.
The 15 year old was in Utah for the U.S. Nationals and World Junior Trials, competing for a a chance to represent Canada in the U-20 category at the World Junior Championships.
Miller took part in three races; 10 k skate individual start, 1.2 k sprint classic and 7.5 k classic start.
The 7.5 k was her best finish of the week – Miller came first for women under 16 and 18th for women under 20 out of the US and Canada, in a category of over 150 racers.
That particular course was demanding and at one part of the race, Miller had a bad crash, resulting in breaking a pole and losing time.
Miller explains despite the setback, she fought through and finished feeling very happy with her performance.
She failed to qualify for a position with Team Canada but says she loves the competitive spirit of big races and is proud to represent Kimberley in them.
Something she adds, she hopes to continue for a long time.
She and her team will compete in this weekend’s Kootenay Cup, a growing, annual event that attracts athletes from all over BC and Alberta, showing their best in skate and classic techniques.
(Photo Credit: Bob Nishikawa via www.kimberleybulletin.com)