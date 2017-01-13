Kimberley Nordic Skier Molly Miller says her recent turn at former Olympic venue Soldier Hollow, in Salt Lake City, was a challenging and valuable learning experience.

The 15 year old was in Utah for the U.S. Nationals and World Junior Trials, competing for a a chance to represent Canada in the U-20 category at the World Junior Championships.

Miller took part in three races; 10 k skate individual start, 1.2 k sprint classic and 7.5 k classic start.

The 7.5 k was her best finish of the week – Miller came first for women under 16 and 18th for women under 20 out of the US and Canada, in a category of over 150 racers. That particular course was demanding and at one part of the race, Miller had a bad crash, resulting in breaking a pole and losing time. Miller explains despite the setback, she fought through and finished feeling very happy with her performance. She failed to qualify for a position with Team Canada but says she loves the competitive spirit of big races and is proud to represent Kimberley in them. Something she adds, she hopes to continue for a long time.

She and her team will compete in this weekend’s Kootenay Cup, a growing, annual event that attracts athletes from all over BC and Alberta, showing their best in skate and classic techniques.

15 year old Nordic Skier, Molly Miller –