Cranbrook Food Bank Manager Gerry Oviatt is presented with a $1500 donation by the United Steelworkers (USW) Humanity Fund.

The USW Humanity Fund is a nationally registered charity based on the donation of USW members of $0.01/hour worked or about $20/year on average by USW members across Canada and over 1200 USW Local 1-405 members in the East and West Kootenays.

Food Banks in Cranbrook, Castlegar, Trail, Sparwood and Elkford in the East and West Kootenays are currently supported by the USW Humanity Fund and the 5000 members from six USW locals across the Kootenays, with the list growing every year.

The USW Humanity Fund’s mandate, among supporting many worthy causes each year, is to combat poverty, hunger and strife in our Canadian communities.

(In photo from left to right: Jeff Bromley – USW Local 1-405 Financial Secretary, Gerry Oviatt – Cranbrook Food Bank Manager, Doug Wood – USW Local 1-405 1st Vice-President.)

– From the United Steelworkers Local 1-405