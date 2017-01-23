Two American brothers have been banned for life from Panorama Resort following a night of drinking at a university event.

Columbia Valley RCMP were called after an allegedly drunken man was causing a disturbance in the hallways of the Pine Inn.

Police tried to escort him back to his room, but he became aggressive and began to damage property — leading to his arrest for Mischief.

While loading the man into a police car, the man’s brother came out of the building and confronted police.

Officers say the man was also drunk and began damaging resort property before being arrested.

Mounties add the damages were minimal, so no charges were laid — but the resort banned the pair from ever coming back.

– Jeff Johnson