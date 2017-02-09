Several local stakeholders are coming together for a what’s being called an “unprecedented” Wildlife Management Roundtable in Cranbrook.

Representatives from First Nations, hunting groups and environmental advocates are sponsoring the non-political, non-partisan event March 11th at the Heritage Inn.

BC Backcountry Hunters & Anglers Chair Bill Hanlon says the different parties are meeting with the goal to have wildlife management made a priority heading into May’s BC election.

Hanlon says priority concerns in the East Kootenay include declining elk and mule deer populations, changes in migratory patterns and the increase of urban deer.

He adds other issues include lack of government funding and declining staff for management programs.

Other organizations attending the event include Wildsight, Ktunanxa Nation Council, East Kootenay Wildlife Association and the Elk Valley Rod and Gun Club.

Hanlson says the groups are trying to align their common interests and will keep divisive opinions out of the discussion.

He says everyone wants to focus on improve wildlife management and habitat protection.