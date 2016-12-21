Two Kimberley Dynamiters rookies have been chosen to take part in the KIJHL’s Top Prospects game.

Forward Caige Sterzer and defenseman Harrison Risdon will respresent the Nitros on team Kootenay.

Only four players total from the Eddie Mountain Division made it to the 20 player roster.

Sterzer and Risdon will be joined by Jake Gudjonson, a forward with the Golden Rockets and Derek Green, a defenseman from the Fernie Ghostriders.

Kimberley native Sterzer believes his time with the Nitros has pushed him to play his best game.

He has has earned 16 points in 25 games played with the Nitros this season.

Sterzer says being named to the team is an amazing feeling and he’s very honoured.

Risdon isn’t nervous to be watched in one of the most scouted contests in Canada where Junior A and WHL recruits are on the lookout.

He wants to prove he can play at the level they are scouting for.

Risdon and Sterzer, both 16, expressed they are very excited about sharing a unique experience as teammates.

Team Kootenay will battle Team Okanagan in a one game show down amid the Kelowna International Elite Midget Tournment on January 14.

This will be the first time the Prospects game has been played since 2011.

It serves as a recruiting showcase for the best talent in the KIJHL to enhance opportunities of progressing their careers in higher ranked leagues.

– Kimberley Dynamiters player, Caige Sterzer

– Keira O’Loughlin