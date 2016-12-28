Cranbrook RCMP have laid charges against two youth after allegedly breaking into vehicles before Christmas.

Police investigated after items were stolen from several vehicles on 11th Street South last Thursday night.

A homeowner told officers she had seen two young people breaking into her vehicle, giving a description of the suspects.

Mounties say the pair were later found near Gordon Terrace School, where they ran away after officers identified themselves.

The suspects were caught shortly afterward and charged with theft from a motor vehicle. They will appear in court on February 27th.

Anyone living in and around the 1000 block of 11th Avenue are asked to contact the Cranbrook detachment if they are missing any items from their vehicles.

– Jeff Johnson