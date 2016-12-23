Two Cranbrook Youth were arrested Wednesday night after vehicles were broken on 11th Street South.

Cranbrook RCMP are investigating thefts from vehicles overnight after being called to a residence on 11th Street South. The homeowner advised that two youths had just stolen items from her vehicle. The victim was able to provide a description of the youth.

While patrolling near Gordon Terrace School, RCMP located two youths matching the description of the suspects. The youth ran away after police identified themselves. This resulted in a short foot pursuit where both were located and taken into custody. Several items from the complainant’s vehicle were located when they were searched.

Both youth were returned to cells where they were processed before being released to their guardians to appear in court on February 27th, 2017 for charges of Theft From Motor Vehicle.

“At this time of year, thieves are looking for open vehicles in order to access anything from change to Christmas gifts. Please ensure your vehicles are locked and in well lit areas to deter anyone from taking your items.”

Cranbrook RCMP are asking anyone living in and around the 1000 Block of 11th Avenue that if they are missing any items from their vehicles to contact the Cranbrook Detachment at 250-489-3471.

– From the Cranbrook RCMP detachment