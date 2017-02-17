A couple charged after a cheetah was spotted near Kootenay Bay in late 2015 will make their first court appearance Friday.

Earl Pfeifer and Carol Plato are expected in a Creston courtroom as each face one count of possessing an alien species after the large wildcat was seen along Highway 3A just over a year ago.

It is unknown if the cheetah was ever found.

Conservation officers began looking for the endangered animal, but the search was called off a week due to no further sightings being reported.

Pfeifer and Plato once owned two cheetahs according to their Facebook page.

The two had been trying to establish a so-called Cheetah sanctuary near the Village of Kaslo and said they were keeping the animals in Alberta and Toronto in the meantime.

– Josh Hoffman