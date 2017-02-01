A rare trial begins in Cranbrook Wednesday for a woman who allegedly tried to poison her husband and drive him to end his own life.

Crown says the case involving Terri Linda Reimer is very unique as she faces charges of administering a noxious substance with intent to endanger and counselling a person to commit suicide.

The victim did survive the alleged abuse and is said to be in good health.

Crown says there were many witnesses part of the investigation by authorities before charges were laid.

– Josh Hoffman