A trial date has been set for a Cranbrook woman alleged to have tried to poison her husband and push him to kill himself.

Terri Linda Reimer faces three charges including administering a noxious substance with intent to endanger and counselling a person to commit suicide.

Crown said during a pre-trial conference Tuesday the matter involves “unique charges” and several witnesses were part of the investigation.

The trial is set to begin January 31st in Cranbrook Provinical Court.

– Josh Hoffman

