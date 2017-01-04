Trial date set for Cranbrook woman accused of poisoning husband
A trial date has been set for a Cranbrook woman alleged to have tried to poison her husband and push him to kill himself.
Terri Linda Reimer faces three charges including administering a noxious substance with intent to endanger and counselling a person to commit suicide.
Crown said during a pre-trial conference Tuesday the matter involves “unique charges” and several witnesses were part of the investigation.
The trial is set to begin January 31st in Cranbrook Provinical Court.
– Josh Hoffman