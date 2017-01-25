More people are using public transit in the Elk Valley.

Ridership for Route 1 that runs through Elkford, Sparwood, and Fernie saw a 22 per cent increase from 2015 to 2016.

Elkford Mayor Dean McKerracher says he takes back every doubt he had about the service saying it’s obviously a great success.

McKerracher inintially had hestitations about the plus $30,000 cost for his taxpers.

He credits students travelling back and forth from schools in the region as the number one reason for the increase.

The Health Connections service, which connects medical and non-medical passengers from the Elk Valley to Cranbrook, also saw a 10.3 per cent hike in ridership.

– Elkford Mayor Dean McKerracher

– Josh Hoffman