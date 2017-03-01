A Kimberley resident thinks heavy equipment traffic on Church Avenue could put residents of an affordable housing project at risk.

Gail McFarlane voiced her concerns at a public hearing for the development Monday.

She supports building more homes for residents in need, but thinks the city needs to fix traffic issues first and re-direct large vehicles using the route.

“Our street is very narrow. Its not two full lanes with shoulders,” McFarlane says. “And so all of a sudden, we have nine, 18, 24 kids and they’re going to be out playing in the street and they’re going to out riding their bikes. Heavy equipment and kids on bikes is not a good mix.”

McFarlane feels the city needs to decide what identity they want Church Avenue to have.

She says there are better locations to dump snow and gravel throughout the winter season.

The city’s Seniors Project Society is waiting for approval to move ahead with the development.

They expect Council will change the zoning of that property at a later meeting.

– Concerned Kimberley resident, Gail McFarlane

– Jeff Johnson