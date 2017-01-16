Tourism Kimberley feels a provincial cycling event could put the city on the map as a major trails destination. Executive Director Jesse Ferguson spoke to council about the annual BC Enduro Series, looking for support bringing the competition to the Bavarian City. Ferguson suggests the community is an ideal stop for racers.

“We don’t really fall short on any of our resources for trail based events like this,” Ferguson says. “We’ve got trails of all calibre, great ups, great downs and we have all the other infrastructure required to host a big trails event such as the Enduro.”

Kimberley hosted part of the series in 2014 and 2015.

Ferguson adds 150 riders took part in 2014, bringing in family and fans for support, staying in hotels and shopping at local businesses.

– Tourism Kimberley Executive Director Jesse Ferguson

– Jeff Johnson