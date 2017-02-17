Under the BC Rural Dividend, the Province is providing $29,643 in new grants to the east Kootenay region, MLA for Kootenay East Bill Bennett announced today.

$9,643 is being awarded to the Elk River Watershed Alliance to develop a feasibility study and implementation plan for a composting outhouse in Silver Springs.

The Fernie Chamber of Commerce will receive $10,000 to identify and evaluate existing infrastructure for modification into shared office space and business accelerator space, confirm demand and create a pro-forma business case.

Ktunaxa Nation Council Society is getting $10,000 for Ktunaxa Image, a project that will enhance the visibility and experience of the Ktunaxa tribe within the St. Eugene Golf Resort Casino, and other tourism-related businesses.

In the Columbia Valley, both Invermere and Golden also benefit from the program, receiving $10,000 each. The Golden Community Social Services Co-op also received $10,000.

A total of 77 successful project development grants were handed out. More than $756,000 is being awarded to eligible communities, First Nations and non-profit organizations under the three-year, $75-million BC Rural Dividend.

The BC Rural Dividend is designed to help eligible rural communities diversify and strengthen their economies and contribute to their overall wellness and sustainability.

– From the BC Government