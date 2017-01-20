Cranbrook RCMP says test samples from the Community Forest have come back negative for any poisons that would have harmed local dogs.

Mounties began a lengthy investigation back in October into the possible poisoning of several dogs in the recreation area.

The society that runs the Forest alleged multiple dogs had died due to a foreign substance found in the area.

Police liaised with the local Veterinary Hospital and seized exhibits to be sent to specific labs who deal with poisonings.

RCMP received the results back from both the Ministry of Agriculture in BC and Michigan State University.