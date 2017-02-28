A coal mine northeast of Elkford is once again being recognized for its safety.

Teck’s Greenhills operation received the John Ash Award Monday night at the annual Mine Safety Awards in Victoria.

The John Ash Award is handed out to the operation with the lowest injury-frequency rate during at least one million workers hours.

Certain-Teed Gypsum Canada Incorporated in Invermere received a Certificate of Achievement under the Open Pit Mine and Quarry category.

Established in 1961, the Mine Safety Awards honour safety records of BC mines.

– Josh Hoffman